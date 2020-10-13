Robert Pattinson seen filming scenes for 'The Batman' in Liverpool
Robert Pattinson can be seen filming a scene on the set of "The Batman" in Liverpool on October 14.
Liverpool turns into Batman's 'Gotham City' during recent filming despite citywide Tier 3 lockdownDespite a citywide Tier 3 lockdown parts of Liverpool city centre were locked off so filming could continue for "The Batman.
Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver BuildingA stunt double dressed as Batman has been pictured on top of the Royal LiverBuilding in Liverpool. The stuntman, who was secured with a wire, was seenleaning off the famous landmark on Thursday...