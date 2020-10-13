Robert Pattinson seen filming scenes for 'The Batman' in Liverpool

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Robert Pattinson can be seen filming a scene on the set of "The Batman" in Liverpool on October 14.


Robert Pattinson Films Somber 'The Batman' Scene With Colin Farrell in Liverpool

Robert Pattinson looks glum while getting back into action as Bruce Wayne while filming scenes for...
Just Jared - Published

Robert Pattinson & Colin Farrell Get Back to Work on the Set of 'The Batman' - See the Pics!

Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell are getting back into character. The 34-year-old Twilight star and...
Just Jared - Published


Jane Seymour Dishes on Her New Movie ‘The War with Grandpa’ [Video]

Jane Seymour Dishes on Her New Movie ‘The War with Grandpa’

Jane Seymour takes us behind the scenes on the epic 'The War with Grandpa' dodgeball scene, and talks working with her legendary co-stars!

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 01:18Published
Liverpool turns into Batman's 'Gotham City' during recent filming despite citywide Tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Liverpool turns into Batman's 'Gotham City' during recent filming despite citywide Tier 3 lockdown

Despite a citywide Tier 3 lockdown parts of Liverpool city centre were locked off so filming could continue for "The Batman.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building [Video]

Batman stunt double spotted on top of Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building

A stunt double dressed as Batman has been pictured on top of the Royal LiverBuilding in Liverpool. The stuntman, who was secured with a wire, was seenleaning off the famous landmark on Thursday...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published