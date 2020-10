Sunny Hostin Is 'Disappointed' In Megyn Kelly Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 days ago Sunny Hostin Is 'Disappointed' In Megyn Kelly While speaking with ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil about her new book 'I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds', "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin looks back on her relationship with Megyn Kelly, admitting "she's changed" from when they worked together at Fox News. 0

