Rashford: We need winning feeling back Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 day ago Rashford: We need winning feeling back Marcus Rashford says Manchester United have the chance to rediscover their 'winning feeling' when they face Newcastle on Saturday, after losing 6-1 to Tottenham prior to the international break. 0

