Daily Dividend Report: BK,KO,PPG,TXN,IDA

A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share will be payable on November 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 28, 2020.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock.

Coca-Cola board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Dec.

15, 2020, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec.

1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, payable Dec.

11 to shareholders of record Nov.

10.

Through the work of dedicated employees who partner with customers every day to create mutual value, PPG has raised its annual dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

This marks the company's 489th consecutive dividend payment.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of common stock, payable November 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 30, 2020.

Directors of IDACORP, today declared a common stock dividend of $0.71 per share, payable November 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2020.