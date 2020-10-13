Proposition 17 explained

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

Proposition 17 would restore voting rights to felons on parole.

On november 3rd, all california voters will be asked to decide 12 different propositions.

Tonight, we are taking a look at proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to felons on parole.

Currently, convicted felons in california ca* have their voting rights restored -- but only*afte* their sentence and parole.

Prop 17 would restore voting rights to felons who are out of prison*bu* still on parole.

It was placed on the ballot by the state legislature.

Proponents point to one study that claims parolees whose voting rights are restored are less likely to commit new offenses.

And they say it's an issue of race discrimination -- based on estimates that two-thirds of people on parole are black or latino.

But opponents argue a convicted felon's sentence is not complete until the parole is completed.

So, a yes vote on prop 17 gives convicted felons on parole the right to vote.

A no vote says they have to wait until their parole is completed.

