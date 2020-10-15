Morning Forecast - October 16

Adam Epstein has your morning forecast for October 16, 2020.



Tweets about this KLST TV Temperatures will stay more on the cooler side today, with highs only in the low 70s. And another small cold front… https://t.co/se1ihRFYBp 8 minutes ago Ricki Mayhall RT @scientificrealm: Good morning World! It's Tuesday, the 13th of October The Weather Forecast for Washington DC: Areas of patchy fog… 23 minutes ago Cesar Cornejo RT @KPVI: A lake wind advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain over the American Falls Reservoir. https://t.co/jU56h1xHP6 1 hour ago KPVI A lake wind advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain over the American Falls Reservoir. https://t.co/jU56h1xHP6 2 hours ago Devin Catron Good Morning! Here is your forecast for today! Sunny with a high of 99F & a low of 55F. Sunrise-October 16, 2020 at… https://t.co/1PmvL3Yce7 3 hours ago KNWA & FOX24 News Friday, October 16 Morning Forecast https://t.co/HHgSsijvnx 3 hours ago Bryan Schuerman, M.Ed. Good Morning! It's Sunny in Springfield & sunrise for today is at October 16, 2020 at 07:10AM! We've got your compl… https://t.co/AKVaDtqncL 4 hours ago Southlake Weather Good Morning North Texas! The sun is up today October 16, 2020 at 07:33AM! Get the latest forecast at https://t.co/gvMMieromj 5 hours ago