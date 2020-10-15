Global  
 

Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
About 2,000 pro-democracy demonstrators defy state of emergency to call for prime minister’s resignation and monarchy reform.


Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night

 Police use water canon as thousands of pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok for the second day.
BBC News
Thailand protests: Hundreds of protesters gather in Bangkok, defying ban

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.

Police use water cannons to disperse protesters calling for the resignation of the prime minister in Thailand

After a tense standoff, Thai police have deployed water cannons to disperse protesters in Pathum Wan on Friday evening (October 16).

Thai police turn water cannon on defiant streets

Thousands of protesters defied a ban on protests for a second day, which saw the most violent escalation in three months of anti-government demonstrations. Lucy Fielder reports.

Police fire water cannon at demonstrators in Bangkok as anti-government protests continue

