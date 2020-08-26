Global  
 

U.S. retail sales blow past expectations

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s
U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.

Fred Katayama reports.


