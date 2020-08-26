U.S. retail sales blow past expectations

U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.
The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. Fred Katayama reports.
AMC Entertainment may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity, its CEO told Reuters , as the cinema operator grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.
Urban Outfitters shares are popping as online sales rise, but the company reported a 16 percent drop in expected revenue. Shares for Salesforce are also up as the company blew past revenue expectations..