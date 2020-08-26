U.S. retail sales blow past expectations

U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Fred Katayama journalist Stocks fall for third straight day



The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 More gains ahead for S&P: analyst



Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel says stocks have lost some of their momentum, but he tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he still sees the S&P climbing 3-5% by early November. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:45 Published on January 1, 1970 A Tesla bull bets on Chinese tech stocks



Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber, a Tesla bull who's otherwise very cautious on U.S. stocks, tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he's investing heavily in Chinese battery stocks. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:29 Published on January 1, 1970 AMC CEO flags possible equity raise



AMC Entertainment may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity, its CEO told Reuters , as the cinema operator grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970