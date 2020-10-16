Global  
 

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency

Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election.

The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected.

According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election.

Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome.

With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade.


