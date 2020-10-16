How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election. Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome. With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this shianne comodo The pain is so bad for years but I’ve gotten used to it, it still hurts just as bad but my body doesn’t react as mu… https://t.co/cKoVw2txo0 5 seconds ago Amen RT @reactjs: Although React 17 doesn’t contain new features, it will provide support for a new version of the JSX transform. This post by @… 12 seconds ago 🧡Elenca🧡 RT @courtneymilan: The Senate isn’t passing covid relief until after the election because if Biden wins and Dems take the Senate, they will… 30 seconds ago Nate Sanders 🇺🇸 @_will_archer I totally get it— but I’m saying what happens when the engineering changes. What could engineering so… https://t.co/UxR341jRT9 37 seconds ago TheRealAj I write all my thoughts down I evaluate each Trade Idea & how it will react when the Market Opens. I'm *90%+ Accura… https://t.co/8vL8CYTUp3 50 seconds ago Ani Poghosyan @ArtyomTonoyan I start to believe so too... but I also have a creeping feeling that it's Twitter's algorithms reinf… https://t.co/3p1FcJwvC5 2 minutes ago V RT @madeofsilk: control how you react to situations that disrupt your peace. everything will be okay. 2 minutes ago Angé🦋 At this point ss almost like my body will only react to him lmao😭 3 minutes ago

