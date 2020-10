Cruise allowed to drive empty in San Francisco Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Cruise allowed to drive empty in San Francisco The race for driverless autonomous vehicles is heating up and on Thursday Cruise became the first to receive a permit to test cars without anyone in them on the streets of San Francisco from California's Department of Motor Vehicles. Freddie Joyner has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend