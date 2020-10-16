NEET 2020 results: 'Utilised lockdown time', says topper Soyeb Aftab with 720/720 score

Soyeb Aftab has set another target while topping the coveted exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, with 720 out of 720 marks.

"There is no doctor in my family, so I didn't expect this.

I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720.

The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure.

But the goal was to stay calm and utilise time, I utilised the time of COVID-19 lockdown" Soyeb Aftab.