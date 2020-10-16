ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

Pandemic not stopping Halloween funThe ongoing pandemic isn't stopping the Halloween fun in Las Vegas. Several seasonal attractions are up and running after jumping through extra hoops this year.
Ice Skating at Cosmo re-opening Nov 18The roof-top ice rink at The Cosmopolitan is re-opening on Nov. 18! There will be new COVID-19 safety protocols in place skaters have to wear masks and the crowds will be reduced.
Pay your parking ticket with a toyThe City of Las Vegas is letting you pay your parking tickets with toys. The city is partnering with the non-profit Help of Southern Nevada.