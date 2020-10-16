Charli D’Amelio says she still hasn't ordered her Dunkin' drink by name

Charli D’Amelio still “hasn’t ordered” her signature Dunkin’ drink, and her reasoning is pretty dang relatable.The TikTok megastar, who managed to get her own beverage before even notorious Dunkin’ diehard Ben Affleck, unveiled her collaboration with the chain in September.Her signature drink, “The Charli,” is a cold brew coffee filled with whole milk and caramel swirl syrup.“The Charli” is based on D’Amelio’s favorite order at the chain, so she’s clearly ordered it before.She’s just never called it by its name — a fact she explained on the first episode of her podcast, “2 Chix,” which she co-hosts with her older sister Dixie.“I haven’t ordered it as ‘The Charli’ because I get nervous!

I feel like they’re going to make fun of me,” the 16-year-old admitted.Regardless, the collaboration has been incredibly successful for Dunkin’ .As TMZ reported, the chain saw a 20 percent increase in cold brew sales the day “The Charli” launched and a 45 percent increase the following day.That makes sense, considering D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed creator.The teenager has more than 93 million followers on the platform, plus another 31 million on Instagram