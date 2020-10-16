Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15th Annual 'Taste of Soul' is Back

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:14s - Published
15th Annual 'Taste of Soul' is Back

15th Annual 'Taste of Soul' is Back

Suzanne Marques spoke with LA Sentinel publisher and Taste Of Soul founder, Danny Bakewell about what to expect this year


You Might Like


Tweets about this

metrolosangeles

LA Metro RT @tasteofsoulla: This Saturday at 6pm PST, you can go to https://t.co/JOmSI2aqnA to view the 15th Annual Taste of Soul Virtual Concert Pe… 9 minutes ago

vinivinidogo

creative scorpio RT @After7Music: Come Party with us! Enjoy yr Sat night VIRTUALLY we're joining the 15th Annual Taste Of Soul 2020 Family Festival! @tas… 3 hours ago

thelasentinel

L.A. Sentinel News The 15th Annual @tasteofsoulla Reveals Virtual Concert and Community Food Distribution - Los Angeles Sentinel… https://t.co/VXS2lYSoyP 4 hours ago

After7Music

After 7 Music Come Party with us! Enjoy yr Sat night VIRTUALLY we're joining the 15th Annual Taste Of Soul 2020 Family Festival!… https://t.co/9tBGOYcZqk 4 hours ago

tasteofsoulla

Taste of Soul L.A. This Saturday at 6pm PST, you can go to https://t.co/JOmSI2aqnA to view the 15th Annual Taste of Soul Virtual Conce… https://t.co/4gzyBVR6nR 4 days ago

MAYORCOOLEY

Dameius The Only🎙️♥️🖤💚 RT @thelasentinel: This Saturday October 17, 2020 at 6PM PST go to https://t.co/ODcYMHDaIt to view The 15th Annual Taste of Soul Virtual Co… 4 days ago

thelasentinel

L.A. Sentinel News This Saturday October 17, 2020 at 6PM PST go to https://t.co/ODcYMHDaIt to view The 15th Annual Taste of Soul Virtu… https://t.co/N7WK8EbUu7 4 days ago