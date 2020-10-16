Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VIRTUAL TOUR! Meet Victoria, the world's largest traveling t rex, here in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:59s - Published
VIRTUAL TOUR! Meet Victoria, the world's largest traveling t rex, here in Arizona - ABC15 Digital
She's 66 million years old and making her world debut here in Phoenix!

You Might Like


Tweets about this