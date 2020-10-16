Foundations of Freedom Word Cloud Boxed Set

Since its founding, the United States of America has represented freedom, whether it be that of the state or the individual.

This boxed set of six special-edition Word Cloud Classics includes The U.S. Constitution and Other Key American Writings, Selected Works of Alexander Hamilton, The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin, Common Sense and The Rights of Man, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass and Other Works, and Presidential Inaugural Addresses.

Readers with an interest in American history will be proud to display these works on their bookshelf—and a montage of the American flag on the spines is sure to provoke many an interesting conversation.