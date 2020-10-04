Global  
 

PM: Britain should prepare for no-deal Brexit

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:38s - Published
PM: Britain should prepare for no-deal Brexit

PM: Britain should prepare for no-deal Brexit

Boris Johnson says businesses should prepare for a no-deal Brexit with the EU saying it won't accept a deal at any price.


Johnson calls halt to trade talks with Brussels

Boris Johnson has called a halt to talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, warning...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit: Britain tells Germany to bridge gaps in EU talks

The British PM told German Chancellor Merkel that his country would be willing to walk away if there...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Britain says it's walking away from talks with EU on Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal...
CBC.ca - Published


Paul Whiting Walker #Brexit Whisper - 'No basis for negotiations': - UK tells EU's Michel Barnier not welcome in London for talks - P… https://t.co/FFUEMssvLy 1 hour ago

lordKier RT @CentreBrexit: The Prime Minister said this week's summit has made clear that the EU is not prepared to offer the Canada-style deal the… 2 hours ago

Luke Turpin 'No basis for negotiations': UK tells EU's Michel Barnier not to come to London for talks https://t.co/hoHJWaO6G9 2 hours ago

The Centre for Brexit Policy The Prime Minister said this week's summit has made clear that the EU is not prepared to offer the Canada-style dea… https://t.co/5mYrEb4TCx 3 hours ago

Rayleigh & Wickford Labour Party RT @EssexLabour: Boris Johnson has announced Britain should prepare for a No Deal outcome. Remember this? https://t.co/9CQHCHr56T 3 hours ago

JonThm https://t.co/Cf4qVtlo2u via @AOLdotUK Covid19 now history https://t.co/0ISqmjJ5X7 In 2002 American Medical professo… https://t.co/Q22mA8nnWp 3 hours ago

The Irish News Boris Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels https://t.co/6gkrbt9pf5 4 hours ago

SMMT RT @CarDealerEd: PM says Britain should prepare for a no deal Brexit as he calls halt to talks with Brussels – @SMMT says no-deal will have… 4 hours ago


Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it [Video]

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published