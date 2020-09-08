Golden Girls Quote Cards

Global  
 

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:24s
The Golden Girls are still making people laugh with their wit and wisdom!

Miami's most famous senior citizen quartet features on 20 removable postcards you can send to family and friends.

Keep in touch by decorating each card with the included puffy stickers, write a message in the quote bubble on the back of the card, and drop in the mail with a stamp!

Moms, dads, grandparents, and even kids are sure to get a thrill when they discover Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia postcards in the mailbox!


