Common Teeth Myths Debunked

Business Insider spoke to two dentists, who debunked about the14 of the most common myths about teeth.

The dentists explained the science behind white teeth and what really causes cavities.

They also said the idea that electric toothbrushes are better than regular toothbrushes is a myth.

In fact, they said, it's more about how you brush your teeth.

The dentists mention how aligners, without X-rays and thorough analysis from an orthodontist, could be harmful to your teeth.