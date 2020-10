DEA Arrests Former Mexican General At LAX Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago DEA Arrests Former Mexican General At LAX Salvador Cienfuegos, who was Mexico's secretary of defense between 2012 and 2018, was arrested after arriving at LAX. Suzanne Marques reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ZAQS World News US arrests Mexico's former defence minister on DEA warrant - By Reuters - 30m ago - General Salvador Cienfuegos, th… https://t.co/6VkteQbsEQ 13 hours ago