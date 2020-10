Colin Cowherd: 'Dak will be back... This injury will not define him' | THE HERD



Bad news out of the Dallas Cowboys' camp after Dak Prescott suffered a brutal injury to his ankle in their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Colin Cowherd breaks down what this means for Dak, as..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:40 Published 4 days ago