Stocks that'll gain off the iPhone 12: fund manager

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:18s
Jackson Square Capital's Andrew Graham identifies the stocks of Apple suppliers that could benefit the most from sales of the newly released 5G iPhone.

He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which ones to avoid.


