Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeats KKR by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early breakthrough. In a T20 format, if we get the early breakthrough the pressure is more on the opposition. Overall it was a great team effort." Speaking about his own performance, Krunal said, "I am happy the way I bowled today. My strength has always been varying the pace and I was able to execute really well overall and obviously, I had to see the batsman's strength and the situation also. So, overall, I am happy the way I bowled today." Quinton de Kock was announced as 'man of the match' for today's victory. Of the 7 matches played by Mumbai Indians, team has so far, won 5 and have lost 2 matches.
Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas, KKR is on 4th spot after having won four of the seven matches the team has played so far.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.