Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SL Sweep

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:53s - Published
SL Sweep

SL Sweep

Fender.com Paid for by Fender LIVE FROM NYC STUDIO VIA SATELLITE, ZOOM OR IN PERSON Embargoed: October 20th FENDER LAUNCHES ONLINE GUITAR MATCHMAKING EXPERIENCE FOR NEW PLAYERS Along with extended offer of three free months of lessons through Fender Play App There's no doubt music is good for the soul and while we've been in quarantine, seems learning guitar has become one of the most popular ways people are unwinding and passing the time during stay-at-home orders.

But finding the right instrument can be a daunting process, especially with so many in-store shopping restrictions.

To solve this problem, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation™ has launched FindYourFender, an online guitar matchmaking experience.

FindYourFender learns everything about a new player's tastes and recommends the guitar, bass or ukelele of their dreams - and all the gear they need to begin jamming.

To help the new wave of guitar players learning under lockdown, Fender has also extended their offer of three free months of their music lesson app Fender Play, through their Play Free promotion at fender.com/playfree [fender.com] < https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__fender.com_playfree&d=DwMFaQ&c=aLv4kG3eFBuAUFgZFQ07JQ&r=gDVKoPKImw5mjwYXxrHqLA&m=cAZ4xcz2AyezNLkMqeLm5o8yyjazCX1IXjpdpztVa60&s=mBuzYL16s-V4FPRJ30C31LgGoRiMCO8EKDGP2m51eCA&e=> .

Fender Play says their user base grew nearly 500%, increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers, after they initially offered the promotion in March.

The three free months are now available through the holidays.

No cost.

No catch.

Just music.

Until 2020 is over.

JOSEY MILLER, Singer-Songwriter and a Travel and Lifestyle Expert Produced for: Fender #12120 SL sweep


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity Hit a Huge Milestone in the Demo; Fox News Cruises to Wednesday Ratings Sweep

Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity Hit a Huge Milestone in the Demo; Fox News Cruises to Wednesday Ratings Sweep 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' 'Hannity' hit one million viewers in the demo on Wednesday; Fox News...
Mediaite - Published

Before You Check Out the New Supermarket Sweep, Stock Up on These Fun Facts About the Original

In case you were looking for another reason to love Leslie Jones, allow us to present this anecdote...
E! Online - Published

'I loved the game': 'SNL' alum Leslie Jones' fandom pays off with 'Supermarket Sweep' revival

Comic Leslie Jones, who became a star on 'Saturday Night Live,' was a big fan of the '90s version of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency [Video]

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency

Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’ [Video]

Leslie Jones on Her New Show Supermarket Sweep: ‘I Wanted to Give Money to Regular People’

“If you give somebody $100,00, that's the biggest 'God bless you' you could ever give to somebody," says Jones.

Credit: People     Duration: 01:40Published
Supermarket Sweep | Morning Blend [Video]

Supermarket Sweep | Morning Blend

ABC is Bringing Back the Classic TV Game Show - Supermarket Sweep!

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:22Published