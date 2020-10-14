SL Sweep

FENDER LAUNCHES ONLINE GUITAR MATCHMAKING EXPERIENCE FOR NEW PLAYERS Along with extended offer of three free months of lessons through Fender Play App There's no doubt music is good for the soul and while we've been in quarantine, seems learning guitar has become one of the most popular ways people are unwinding and passing the time during stay-at-home orders.

But finding the right instrument can be a daunting process, especially with so many in-store shopping restrictions.

To solve this problem, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation™ has launched FindYourFender, an online guitar matchmaking experience.

FindYourFender learns everything about a new player's tastes and recommends the guitar, bass or ukelele of their dreams - and all the gear they need to begin jamming.

To help the new wave of guitar players learning under lockdown, Fender has also extended their offer of three free months of their music lesson app Fender Play, through their Play Free promotion at fender.com/playfree [fender.com] < https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__fender.com_playfree&d=DwMFaQ&c=aLv4kG3eFBuAUFgZFQ07JQ&r=gDVKoPKImw5mjwYXxrHqLA&m=cAZ4xcz2AyezNLkMqeLm5o8yyjazCX1IXjpdpztVa60&s=mBuzYL16s-V4FPRJ30C31LgGoRiMCO8EKDGP2m51eCA&e=> .

Fender Play says their user base grew nearly 500%, increasing from 150,000 to 930,000 subscribers, after they initially offered the promotion in March.

The three free months are now available through the holidays.

No cost.

No catch.

Just music.

Until 2020 is over.

