Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress

Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress

Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Who Is Mayra Joli? Nodding Woman Behind Trump at Town Hall

The woman dubbed the "Nodding Lady" on social media is an immigration attorney in Florida who ran for...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

zettie_geez

zettie godwin RT @AynRandPaulRyan: I knew it! That nodding woman last night was a plant. "Mayra Joli, an immigration attorney who once declared herself… 2 minutes ago

Ed_Bledsoe1

Ed bledsoe RT @BoSnerdley: Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/RdjrY92SSo via @nypost 2 minutes ago

a2burns

a2burns Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/h9gzNmaDBj she is ugly... 5 minutes ago

WilhelmusJanus

Wilhelmus Janus RT @tsahara: @DonaldJTrumpJr Oh, please. Who was the lady conveniently sitting behind your daddy last night? https://t.co/A0bb9eUyLj 9 minutes ago

JoeRaffanti1

Joe Raffanti Who is ‘nodding lady’ from Trump Miami town hall? Mayra Joli | Miami Herald https://t.co/RZTlZ9dind 10 minutes ago

WilhelmusJanus

Wilhelmus Janus RT @CWNewser: The lady in the red mask behind Trump in the #TrumpTownHall, nodding and very obviously showing her support for his every wor… 10 minutes ago

Chaplain_Guy

Guy Williams RT @hrkbenowen: Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/jjAX9hC8n5 11 minutes ago

Marty83461594

Marty ‘Nodding Woman’ Behind Trump in Miami Town Hall Unmasked https://t.co/9dYWZo5KEF via @thedailybeast 12 minutes ago