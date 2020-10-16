Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress
zettie godwin RT @AynRandPaulRyan: I knew it! That nodding woman last night was a plant.
"Mayra Joli, an immigration attorney who once declared herself… 2 minutes ago
Ed bledsoe RT @BoSnerdley: Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/RdjrY92SSo via @nypost 2 minutes ago
a2burns Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/h9gzNmaDBj she is ugly... 5 minutes ago
Wilhelmus Janus RT @tsahara: @DonaldJTrumpJr Oh, please. Who was the lady conveniently sitting behind your daddy last night?
https://t.co/A0bb9eUyLj 9 minutes ago
Joe Raffanti Who is ‘nodding lady’ from Trump Miami town hall? Mayra Joli | Miami Herald https://t.co/RZTlZ9dind 10 minutes ago
Wilhelmus Janus RT @CWNewser: The lady in the red mask behind Trump in the #TrumpTownHall, nodding and very obviously showing her support for his every wor… 10 minutes ago
Guy Williams RT @hrkbenowen: Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress https://t.co/jjAX9hC8n5 11 minutes ago
Marty ‘Nodding Woman’ Behind Trump in Miami Town Hall Unmasked https://t.co/9dYWZo5KEF via @thedailybeast 12 minutes ago