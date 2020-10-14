Global  
 

Colorado officials discuss how COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out once available

Gov.

Jared Polis at Colorado’s top public health officials said Friday they will submit their COVID-19 vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control later in the day.

They discussed how the rollout will work in Colorado.


