NBC Showrunners, Producers & Stars Call Out Network After Trump Town Hall | THR News

Duration: 01:13s - Published
During President Donald Trump's town hall on Thursday, current and former showrunners, producers and stars who signed a letter of protest against the event continued to criticize the network for its decision and how the event played out.


Speaking to seniors in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump described his town hall the night before moderated by NBC's Savannah Guthrie as "another night in paradise" and criticized ABC for throwing "soft balls" at his opponent Joe Biden at a dueling event.

