String Art Dot-to-Dot Kit

String art has long been a unique way for creative people to make innovative artworks and decorations.

The String Art Dot-to-Dot Kit takes the technique to a new level by combining it with dot-to-dot patterns.

Step-by-step instructions show you how to create fifteen projects, including a butterfly, unicorn, flowers, and the Eiffel Tower.

Everything you need is included: a sewing needle, ten colors of thread, and cardboard templates for each project.

Whether you're creating these masterpieces for your home or to give as gifts, you'll find hours of crafting pleasure in this complete kit.