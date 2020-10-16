|
|
|
Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes Due To 'Laceration Hazard'
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes Due To 'Laceration Hazard'
Peloton has issued a voluntary recall on pedals used on about 27,000 of its exercise bikes because of a reported "laceration hazard."
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Peloton has issued a voluntary recall on pedals used on about 27,000 of its exercise bikes because of...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Peloton recalls spin bike pedals
Peloton is voluntarily recalling clip-in pedals on 27-thousand of the spin bikes due to a risk of injury. There have been more than a hundred reports of the pedals breaking.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28Published
|
Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Bikes
Peloton has voluntarily recalled the clip-in pedals on 27,000 bikes due to a risk of injury. There have been more than 100 reports so far from the pedals breaking off during the ride. The recall..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:48Published
|