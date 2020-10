Justin Bieber teams up with Benny Blanco on vulnerable new track “Lonely,” Demi Lovato’s drops an anti-Trump anthem and Lana Del Rey gives us a taste of her upcoming album with her new track "Let Me Love You Like a Woman."

