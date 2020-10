The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Pinellas County early Friday morning.

FHP investigating after vehicle was shot at along I-4 in Polk County Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a vehicle was shot at along I-4 on Saturday.

Car crashes into Riverview business causing fire to both, FHP searching for driver The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who fled the scene after crashing into a business Sunday morning.

There are more mail-in-ballots being delivered to the wrong addresses in Pinellas County The ABC Action News I-Team is uncovering more instances of mail-in ballots being delivered to the wrong address and reminding voters what to do if it happens to you

Virtual summit to address lack of affordability housing in Pinellas County One of the biggest issues facing families in the Tampa Bay area is finding an affordable place to live.

Overpasses planned for US-19, the most dangerous road in Pinellas County US-19 is one of the most dangerous roads in Pinellas County, with thousands of crashes every year.