DWYM: Parents Upset with College Campus Fees

Many Tri-State college students are still living with Mom and Dad this fall but many are being hit will all sorts of campus fees.

IS THIS FAIR?CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE SHARES ONE LOCALFAMILY'S STORY, SO YOU DON'TWASTE YOUR MONEY.COLLEGE IS VERYDIFFERENT THIS YEAR FOR MANYSTUDENTS: THEY ARE TAKINGMANY, IF NOT ALL, THEIRCLASSES ONLINE.NOW A GROWING NUMBER AREASKING WHY THEY HAVE TO PAYCAMPUS FEES!-------------BONNIE GRECO'S DAUGHTER WASLOOKING FORWARD TO FRESHMANYEAR AT THE UNIVERSITY OFTENNESSEE.

BUTINSTEAD OF LIVING IN A COLLEGEDORM..."She's doing her onlineclasses from home."THE NEIGHBORHOOD SHE GREW UPIN.... HERE I N BUTLERCOUNTYS LIBERTY TOWNSHIP!BUT MOM BONNIE SAYSTHEY'VE BEEN FORCED TO PAYCAMPUSFEES."We've got a facility feethats come up, there is atransportation fee.....TOTALING SEVERAL HUNDREDDOLLARS."So has she been oncampus?

No, she has never beenon campus.

We visited campus ayear ago I want tosay." MORE ANDMORE PARENTS HAVE THE SAMECOMPLAINT RIGHT NOW.THEY SAY WHY DO WE HAVE TOPAY FOR CAMPUS LIFE ANDTRANSPORTATION FEES....WHENOUR CHILD'S CAMPUS IS MOM ANDDAD'S HOME.----------------------LAST MONTH, DAVID UTZCOMPLAINED THAT HIS COLLEGESTUDENT SON -- AT NORTHERNKENTUCKY UNIVERSITY --WASCHARGED CAMPUS FEES WHILELEARNING AT HOME."This year they are charginghim a mandatory recreationfee, and to get a parkingpass." SOMEPARENTS ARE HIRING LAWYERS.BOSTON COLLEGE AND THEUNIVERSITY OF SAN DEIGO AREFACING LAWSUITS OVER REMOTELEARNING CHARGES.SOME COLLEGES ARE CUTTINGFEES: -THEUNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI HASANNOUNCED A 15% DISCOUNT INCAMPUS LIFE FEES.- AND MIAMI UNIVERSITY DIDNOT CHARGE CAMPUS FEES THE 6WEEKS SCHOOL WAS DELAYED.BUT TENNESSEE TELL US IT ISIS "keeping the fee structureto support new investmentsneeded due to the pandemic,offset cost increases, andkeep charges lower for allstudents.""Basically theiranswer is these are the feesand that is what every studentpays." MANYCOLLEGES ARE STRUGGLINGFINANCIALLY DUE TO THEPANDEMIIC...AND SAY CUTTINGTUITION OR FEES WILL HURT THEMEVEN MORE.

