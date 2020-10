Donald Trump Jr. set to hold campaign rally Friday in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:12s - Published 4 minutes ago

A day after President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held dueling town halls, the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., was back on the campaign trail in West Palm Beach

*DUELIN* TOWN HALLS, THEPRESIDENTON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.

THISTIME IN WEST PALM BEACH FOR A*MAKE AMERICA GREAT RALLY THATSTARTS IN JUST ABOUT 45MINUTES.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVEAT THE HILTON AIRPORT HOTELWHERE PEOPLE ARE NOW ARRIVINTHE PRESIDENT TACKLED A NUMBEROF KEY ISSUES IN THURSDAY'STOWNHALL - THE ECONOMY, JOBS,COVID 19, AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE, POLICING, ANDIMMIGRATION.

TONIGHT, HIS SON,DONALD TRUMP JUNIOR WILL HOLDA MEGA RALLY IN THIS BALLROOMWHERE 400 SUPPORTERS AEXPECTED.

PEOPLE ARE ALREADYFILING IN AND WE'VE BEEN TOLDATTENDEES*WILL NO* BEALLOWED TO ASK QUESTIONS.

ICAUGHT UP WITH PEOPLE OUTSIDE- REGARDLESS OF WHAT SIDETHE AISLE YOUHAD STORIES TO TELL .

ONE MANLOST HIS JOB AND USED THE 12-HUNDRED DOLLAR STIMULUS TOSTART A SUCCESSFUL APPARELBUSINESS.

I ALSO MET A MOM WHOBROUGHT HER 13-YEAR- OLD SONTO THE RALLY - TO BE CLOSERTHE POLITICAL PROCESS.CLIP 1494 (30:27”YOU KNOW OURKIDS TODAY YOU KNOWUNFORTUNATELY CAN'T RELYSOLELY ON THE MEDIA OR GOOGLESO THEY NEED TO HAVE THISEXPERIENCE AND SEE WHATDEMOCRACY IS SUPPOSED TO LOOKLIKE AND SEE WHERE YOU MAYHAVE A DIFFERENT OPINION THANI HAVE A DIFFERENT OPINION BUTIT DOESN'T MEAN THAT WE HAVETO HATE EACH OTHER AND IT'SOKAY IS TO HAVE A DIFFERENCEOF OPINIONS THAT'S WHATDEMOCRACY I”(30:49)DONALD TRUMP JUNIOR BEGINSSPEAKING AT 6 TONIGHT AND I'LLBRING YOU A FULL REPORT ONNEWSCHANNEL 5 AT 11 .

ARTHURMONDALE W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVE.A BUSY WEEK OF CAMPAIGNINGCONT