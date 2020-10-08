Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

Christmas assistance through the Salvation Army starts next week

"in vincennes".

"salvation army indiana says"..

It could serve up to "155"-percent "more people" t year "at christmas-time".

"the salvation army in terre haute"..

Is preparing "fo chrstimas assistance".

"the group" helps coordinate "donations of food baskets" and "gifts for the holidays".

You can apply next week.

There are times next wednesday, thursday, and friday.

You'll need "social security cards" for everyone in your household.

You'll also want "birth certificates" for those under the age of "18."

Those "over" age of "18"..

Need "a picture i-d", "proof o address in vigo county", and "a recent proof of income."

"the salvation army" is also looking "for volunteers" "for red kettle bell-ringers".

We've put information "about helping-out"..

