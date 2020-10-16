ReTHink Inc. goes virtual for their Replay Runway - here's how you can help

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

ReTHink Inc. hosted their fifth annual Replay Runway Virtually this year.

This is a fundraiser..

Where local celebrities model an outfit made out of "recycled materials".

There are "10"-models this year.

And here's where you at home come in..

Jump online and go to rethink's website..

And when you're there..

"vote for your favorite model and outfit"..

Plus, you can make a donation!

The model with the most votes will be crowned "the green king" or, "queen"!

"all donations" collected..

Will go right back to "re-think inc" and supporting their many programs!

We've also added the link for you to vote over on our web site "at wthitv-dot-com"!

Vote now and vote often!

