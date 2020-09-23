Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain

The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to the market.
Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election. Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome. With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade.
The S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. Fred Katayama reports.
Jackson Square Capital's Andrew Graham identifies the stocks of Apple suppliers that could benefit the most from sales of the newly released 5G iPhone. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which ones to avoid.
U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers. Fred Katayama reports.