Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain

How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency



Stock market analysts always worry around the time of a Presidential election. The markets can react unpredictably when a certain candidate gets elected. According to Stifel the S&P 500 will sell off initially if the Senate or Presidency remains Republican after the election. Business Insider reports that a note from Stifel says the S&P may fall following this election outcome. With the Republicans in charge hopes of a large fiscal stimulus will fade.

