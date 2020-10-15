|
|
|
Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes After Reported Injuries
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:28s - Published
Peloton is voluntarily recalling pedals used on about 27,000 of its exercise bikes because of a reported "laceration hazard."
|
|
|
|
|
|