Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes After Reported Injuries

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes After Reported Injuries

Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Exercise Bikes After Reported Injuries

Peloton is voluntarily recalling pedals used on about 27,000 of its exercise bikes because of a reported "laceration hazard."


