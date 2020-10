Great-grandmother's remains found in 'Room of Forgotten Souls' Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Great-grandmother's remains found in 'Room of Forgotten Souls' In 1936, a woman died of blood poisoning one month after she was committed to Oregon State Hospital. Her cremated remains stayed there, along with thousands of others, for another 84 years in a room now referred to as "The Room of Forgotten Souls." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ERIKA TARANTAL SHARES THIS STORYWITH US TONIGHT.NEARLY THREE THOUSAND COPPERCANISTERS CONTAINING REMAINS,ALL FROM THE SO-CALLED ROOM OFFORGOTTEN SOULS. AT OREGON STATEHOSPITAL.FORGOTTEN NO MORE, THOUGH.PAMELA CALDER’S GREATGRANDMOTHER, HER NAME WASMARGARET FOWLER.WILLARD.SHE WAS BORN IN NOVA SCOTIA ANDSHE CAME TO BOSTON.PAMELA, WHO LIVES IN SHIRLEYLEARNED OF MARGARET WHEN SHE GOTA LETTER FROM A VOLUNTEERGENEALOGIST WORKING TO REUNITEREMAINS FROM THE HOSPITAL WITHFAMILY MEMBERS.MARGARET WAS ADMITTED TO THEPSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTION INNINETEEN THIRTY SIX.PAMELA SUSPECTS DUE TO DEMENTIA.SHE DIED JUST A MONTH LATER.IT SCARES ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUTWHAT SHE MIGHT HAVE GONETHROUGH.I DON’T KNOW.I REALLY DON’T FEEL THAT IT WASA NICE PLACE TO BE.THE HOSPITAL IS WHERE ONE FLEWOVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST WASFILMED BETWEEN 1914 OR 1973.THOSE WHO DIED THERE WERECREMATED AND UNCLAIMED URNS WERELOCKED AWAY FOR DECADES.NEGLECTED.AT PAMELA’S REQUEST, MARGARETSWAS SENT TO HER.MARGARET’S MEMORY REBORN.IT SOUNDS LIKE SHE WAS QUITE AWOMAN, THAT SHE WAS STRONG, ABIT OF A SALESPERSON.FROM WHAT I UNDERSTAND, AND ANDA VERY WELL KNOWN VOCALIST.THE ROOM OF FORGOTTEN SOULS WASDISCOVERED IN 2004, OR THEREMAINS OF NEARLY 700 HAVE NOWBEEN REUNITED WITH FAMILIESTHANKS TO THAT VOLUNTEERGENEOLOGY.THOUSANDS MORE SIT IN A MEMORIALNOW STILL WAITING.THERE ARE FAMILIES THAT MAY NOTEAT.THEY OBVIOUSLY DON’T EVENTHEY’RE THERE.I THINK THAT HER MISSION IS ISJUST WONDERFUL, REUNITING.THESE ARE SOULS WITH LOVED.ONCE A WEEK AGO, PAMELA AND HERSIBLINGS HELD A SERVICE FORMARGARET, BURYING HER REMAINSNEXT TO HER GRANDSON.





You Might Like

Tweets about this