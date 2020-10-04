Global  
 

Cameron Peak Fire update — 3:30 p.m. Friday

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Items.[0].image.alt Photo by: Ryan Hansen This picture shows the Cameron Peak Fire as seen on the evening of Oct.

15 from Estes Park.

Winds died down enough Thursday for fire officials to use aircraft to fight the fire.

Photo by Ryan Hansen.

By: Stephanie Butzer Posted at 7:06 AM, Oct 16, 2020 and last updated 3:15 PM, Oct 16, 2020 LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.

— Firefighters were successful in attacking the Cameron Peak Fire directly on Thursday, but crews are expecting winds similar to Wednesday on Friday, according to a fire official.

The fire grew about 2,000 acres overnight.

As of Friday morning, it was 167,153 acres.

Its containment remains unchanged at 56%.

Crews had to be pulled from Miller Creek, The Retreat and Storm Mountain due to extreme fire activity around 1:30 p.m.

According to firefighter reports, the fire is moving very fast.


