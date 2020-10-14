Apple iPhone 12 lineup comparison

Apple iPhone 12 Lineup Gets Positive Wall Street ReviewsWall Street analysts give generally positive reviews to Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup, though take a more cautious stance in forecasting how it will impact sales.
Apple Unveils 5G-Capable iPhone 12 ModelsOn Tuesday during their “Hi, Speed” live-streaming event, Apple launched the long-awaited iPhone 12 lineup.
EJ Espresso: Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in childrenCovid kills 1 in 5 patients with comorbidities. Pfizer to test its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12. Mumbai Police notice to Arnab Goswami over 'communal' coverage. And Apple unveils the..