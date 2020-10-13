A new reality show is casting in Linton - here's what it's about

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

A new show is casting in Linton, Indiana.

It's a reality t-v show is set to be called unexpected-ville.

It's a spin off series from the tv show unexpected on t-l-c.

The reality show follows high school girls who are expecting to have a baby.

Casting director jessica hughes says this isn't just a pregnancy show.... they want to make this show about the whole town itself.

So far they have been in contact with one local girl from linton.

Hughes says her story is remarkable.

"and then, we sort of have built the whole show around this girl, and her family, and the baby daddy, and the whole thing.

It's just the entire community in linton, it's just really impressive."

The show is the show is hoping to start filming in mid november of this year.