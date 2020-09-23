'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper

Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare.
Skipper praised Cummins for stitching KKR's innings and said that he is being viewed as an all-rounder.
Morgan said, "We have actually looked at Pat as an all rounder.
The thing is he has been focusing on his gold in this trip so far.
It has made a huge difference in his batting." Over changes in the batting line-up of the team, Skipper said, "I think given the strength and depth that we have in our batting line up and the different skill level and skill sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible playing against different oppositions." KKR have so far lost 4 matches of the 8 played.
In the next match, Kolkata will lock horns with Hyderabad.
Pat Cummins' gusty half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's cautious 39 run-inning helped Kolkata Knight Riders set up a target of 149 runs for Mumbai Indians. KKR captain Eoin Morgan accepted that the team made mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well. Morgan said, "With the bat, I think we made a few mistakes and Mumbai Indians bowled really well and proved exactly why they have been one of the top teams throughout the tournament. We have just moved by the first half of the tournament and there is no better time to turn things around." On getting mid-way captaincy of KKR, Eoin Morgan said, "I think it took a lot of courage for Dinesh Karthik and actually quite a lot of selflessness to come forward and realise that he wanted to focus on his batting for the remainder of the tournament. It is a very good opportunity for me to lead the team but within group of players we need number of captains throughout this tournament.
Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, "I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that's the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible." On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, "Honestly, we don't too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue."
Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club replaced Durga idol with a woman migrant worker portraying her hardship during covid-19 pandemic to paid tribute to them. They installed the statue to highlight the plight of migrant workers who were left without jobs. They were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home as the country went into a coronavirus lockdown. The statue shows a saree-clad mother with her child Kartik on her hip. Behind the statue of the mother are her two daughters.Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Ma Durga - a halo with 10 hands."The pandal is based on theme of life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown," said President of the Pandal, Sudip.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for 2019. Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru and Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata were judged as best and second-best, respectively.
Locals hurled slippers at a TRS MLA who visited a flood-hit area in Telangana. Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was also accompanied by TRS workers. Reddy and the TRS workers had visited flood-affected Medipally village in Hyderabad. Vehicle of the TRS MLA's was also reportedly vandalised by the local people. Torrential rains have battered parts of Telangana, causing heavy floods. At least 50 people, including 11 from Hyderabad, died in rain-related incidents. NDRF, SDRF have been carrying out rescue operations across the state.
The death toll due to heavy rain and flash floods has risen to 50 in Telangana. Water recedes from some parts of the Hyderabad on Oct 15. Heavy rainfall has caused severe water-logging in parts of the district. The normal lives got affected in several areas including Ramanthapur and Amberpet.
