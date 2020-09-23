'We view Pat Cummins as an all-rounder:' KKR Skipper

Chasing a par total of 149 set up by Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins and skipper Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians crossed the finish-line with 19 balls to spare.

Skipper praised Cummins for stitching KKR's innings and said that he is being viewed as an all-rounder.

Morgan said, "We have actually looked at Pat as an all rounder.

The thing is he has been focusing on his gold in this trip so far.

It has made a huge difference in his batting." Over changes in the batting line-up of the team, Skipper said, "I think given the strength and depth that we have in our batting line up and the different skill level and skill sets, we have to be as adaptable as possible playing against different oppositions." KKR have so far lost 4 matches of the 8 played.

In the next match, Kolkata will lock horns with Hyderabad.