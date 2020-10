Colds vs COVID-19

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:13s - Published 1 day ago

What to do when you have symptoms during cold season.

COLD AND FLUSEASON... YOU CANEXPECT THINGS WILLBE HANDLEDDIFFERENTLY ATWORKPLACES--SCHOOLS-- DAYCARES-- AND MEDICALOFFICES BECAUSE OFCOVID.

ANYONE WITHSYMPTOMS LIKE ARUNNY NOSE-- ACOUGH-- ORSNEEZING WILL LIKELYBE ASKED TO STAYHOME.".....SOTVO TRT: 11secDr. Scott Joy / ChiefMedical Officer,Englewood Primary Care"so i think there's going tobe a requirement for anyof these symptoms foremployee health at theworkplace to take a largerrole in screening patientsprobably a lot moretesting"......."THE HEAD OF APRIMARY CARE CLINICIN COLORADO TALKEDABOUT HOW PEOPLESHOULD HANDLETHESE SYMPTOMSWITH COVID.DOCTOR SCOTT JOYRECOMMENDSSTAYING HOME FOR24-HOURS WHEN YOUHAVE A COLDWITHOUT A FEVER.IF YOU HAVE AFEVER..

ISOLATE FORUP TO 6-DAYS ORUNTIL YOU'VE BEENFEVER FREE FOR AFULL 24-HOURS.IF YOU'RECOUGHING ORSNEEZING MORETHAN 4-TIMES IN ANHOUR YOU SHOULDPROBABLY STAY HOMEAND SEE A DOCTOR.".....SOTVO TRT: 11sec"we haven't had a metriclike that before so we'regoing to experiment withthat data point and seewhat it does to ourworkforce 519 and ourclinic infection control overthis season" ......."DOCTOR JOY ALSOREMINDS PEOPLE TOGET THE FLU SHOT.A STUDY IN THE NEWENGLAND JOURNALOF MEDICINE FOUNDPEOPLE WHO GOTTHE VACCINE HAD25-PERCENT FEWEREPISODES OF UPPERRESPIRATORYINFECTIONS THANTHOSE WHO DIDN'T.THAT MEANS FEWERSICK DAYS FROMWORK AND FEWERDOCTOR VISITS.THE HOPE IS THATCOVID MEASURESLIKE HAND WASHING--MASK WEARING-- ANDWATCHING YOURDISTANCE... WILL LEADTO FEWERRESPIRATORYINFECTIONS OVERALL.BUT IF YOUEXPERIENCE THOSESYMPTOMS YOU MAYBE DIRECTED TOURGENT CARECENTERS INSTEAD.THE IDEA IS TO KEEPDOCTOR'S OFFICESSTERILE SO PEOPLEWITH CHRONICCONDITIONS ANDOTHER ISSUES FEELSAFE COMING IN TOSEE THEIR PRIMARYCARE PHYSICIAN.I'M NINA SPARANO,NBC26STILL AHEAD...