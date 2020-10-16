Jaylen Minnett Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago Senior ready to help IUPUI win games 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The iupui men's the iupui men's basketball team held their media day this afternoon... it gave sports 10 a chance to catch up with former terre haute south star jaylen minnett... hard to believe the guard is entering his senior year at iupui.... he's improved his stats every year....last year he averaged 16.6 points, 3.4 assist and 3.1 rebounds per game... as a junior the sharpshooter broke the school single season record for three's with 115....he's also the program all-time leader in three pointers made.... minnett will get his numbers again this year....but what he really wants is to finish his final year at iupui with more team





