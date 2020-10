Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the American League in the World Series

American League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the American League in the World Series

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Manager Dusty Baker made all the right moves in Game 4 of the ALCS, including keeping Zack Greinke in to pitch in the sixth inning against the Rays.

Carlos Correa's home run in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa called his walk-off home run to keep Houston alive in the ALCS against the Rays.

The Tampa Bay rays lead the Houston Astros 3-2 in the 2020 ALCS, but the Astros have the momentum after two wins in a row.