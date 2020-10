Gov. Hogan: M&T Bank Stadium, FedEx Field Can Open At 10% Capacity Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:24s - Published 1 minute ago Gov. Hogan: M&T Bank Stadium, FedEx Field Can Open At 10% Capacity Health officials are working to allow more spectators at outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, including at M&T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field, to safely attend games in the stands, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday. 0

