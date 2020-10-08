Justin Bieber's Crocs Collection Sold Out In A Matter Of Days

Justin Bieber's croc collection is already sold out after launching on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer teamed up with the shoe brand for the "Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew" collaboration.

Drew House, sometimes referred to as drew, is the name of Bieber's unisex clothing line, which launched last year.

The clothing line's latest product, classic yellow clogs with eight accompanying jibbitz retailed for $59.99.

The yellow rubber clog is being resold for upward of $75 on secondary selling sights.

When the pop star teased the collaboration earlier this month, the "ugly shoe brand" saw its stock rise by 11%.