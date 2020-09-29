Belmont preps for final presidential debate Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Belmont preps for final presidential debate Belmont and city officials say they're ready for the debate as they make final preparations for the event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Stage For First Presidential Debate



The first 2020 presidential debate is Tuesday night, and final preps are underway in the debate hall. Here’s a look at the stage President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago Belmont University prepares for October presidential debate



Preparations for the final presidential debate at Belmont University will take weeks to complete. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:18 Published 3 weeks ago

