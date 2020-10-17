Tulsa woman teaches more than 50 years

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:00s - Published 3 days ago

HELPED YOU REALIZE SOMETHINGABOUT YOURSELF.

TONIGHT..

IWANT TO INTRODUCE YOU TO ATEACHER WHO'S BEEN DOINGTHAT FOR MORE THAN 50YEARS... AND TELL YOU ABOUTA HUGE SURPRISE... WHEN SHEMET ONE OF HER NEWESTSTUDENTS.SOT= That's our purpose...is to touch tomorrow FORMORE THAN 50 YEARS... "MISSWOODY" HAS BEEN TOUCHINGTOMORROW.Those children who came tome in 1967 and 1968 are nowsenior citizens, probablygrandmaws and grandpasand looking forward toretirement.

(laughs) BUT ONESTUDENT... STOOD OUT FROMTHE OTHERS.

A SHYKINDERGARTEN STUDENT NAMEDJAMES WAGNER...WAS IN HERCLASSROOM AT BURBANKELEMENTARY SCHOOL... 33YEARS AGO.(Mike asks) Miss Woody whatwas it that you saw in him?What about James made himstand out?

(Ms. Woody says)Well, he was a reader.He loved to read, he alwayshad a book 3:18 SO WHEN ITCAME TIME TO PUT ON APATRIOTIC PROGRAM... HE WASTHE ONE SHE TURNED TO...BECAUSE OF HIS ABILITY TOREAD.James Wagner / Ms. Woody'sStudent 33 Years Ago: Soshe asked if I would readthe preamble at theintroduction to this programI was nervous about doingthat and she just encouragedme to do it.

TURNS OUT...JAMES KNOCKED IT OUT OF THEPARK.Ms. Woody He did great, hewalked up there like a younggentleman, he took thatmicrophone and he read, andeverybody clapped becauseyou don't expect that from a5 to 6 year old.

IT WASJAMES'S DEFINING MOMENT...THE FIRST TIME A TEACHER SAWSOMETHING IN HIM... HEDIDN'T SEE IN HIMSELF.

THEYEAR WAS 1987.James Really, Miss Woody wasthe first person to do thatin my life and I remember itwell.

24Ms. Woody Each child has agift and you look for thatgift and then you take thatgift and you help themtravel on up.

3:29 FASTFORWARD TO 2020... JUSTWEEKS AGO..

WHEN JAMESLEARNED HIS PRE-K DAUGHTERSLOAN HAD BEEN ASSIGNED TO A"MS. WOODY." AT FIRST... HETHOUGHT IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE...James When we saw her forthe first time and heard hervoice, I knew that was thesame Miss Woody that was myteacher 33 years ago!

SOJAMES PREPARED FOR SLOAN'SFIRST VIRTUAL CLASS...WAITING IN THE BACK... TOSURPRISE SOMEONE WHO CHANGEDHIS LIFE... SO LONG AGO.James I kind of jumped in atthe end and said I don'tknow if anyone knows this,but Miss Woody was mykindergarten teacher.Ms. Woody He showed thispicture of me and him inkindergarten and I saidJames Wagner, you stole mythunder!

And everybody kindof chuckled.

JAMES SAYS HEFEELS BLESSED... THAT HISDAUGHTER WILL BE GUIDED BY ATEACHER WHO'S DEVOTED HERENTIRE LIFE... TO HELPINGCHILDREN LEARN.James So it's just such aspecial thing that she, thatmy daughter has theopportunity to learn fromher and experience that giftin the same way.IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN THEIRCOMMUNITY... PLEASE TELL MEABOUT THEM.

IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THEIR COMMUNITY... PLEASE TELL ME ABOUT THEM. SEND AN EMAIL TO... MIKE DOT BROOKS AT KJRH DOT COM.

SEND ANEMAIL TO... MIKE DOT BROOKSAT KJRH DOT COM.