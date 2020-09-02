That Was Life Movie - Petra Martínez, Anna Castillo, Florin Piersic Jr.

That Was Life Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Maria's stable, retired life drastically changes when the condition of a young patient sharing a hospital room abruptly worsens.

This road movie celebrates human dignity with the ageless possibilities of life.

Director: David Martín de los Santos Cast: Petra Martínez, Anna Castillo, Florin Piersic Jr.